Trump modifies tariff rates with nearly 70 countries - LIST

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order further modifying tariff rates with nearly 70 trading partners, News.az reports citing CNN.

The order hereby imposes "additional ad valorem duties on goods of certain trading partners."

Most of the new tariff rates range from 10 percent to 40 percent, according to an annex to the release from the White House.

The new tariff rates will take effect seven days after the date of the executive order with exceptions on logistical grounds.

Angola: 32% to 15%

32% to Bangladesh: 37% to 20%

37% to Bosnia and Herzegovina: 35% to 30%

35% to Botswana: 37% to 15%

37% to Brunei: 24% to 25%

24% to Cambodia: 49% to 19%

49% to Cameroon: 11% to 15%

11% to Chad: 13% to 15%

13% to Côte d`Ivoire: 21% to 15%

21% to Democratic Republic of the Congo: 11% to 15%

11% to Equatorial Guinea: 13% to 15%

13% to European Union: 20% to 15% (for most goods)

20% to Falkland Islands: 41% to 10%

41% to Fiji: 32% to 15%

32% to Guyana: 38% to 15%

38% to India: 26% to 25%

26% to Indonesia: 32% to 19%

32% to Iraq: 39% to 35%

39% to Israel: 17% to 15%

17% to Japan: 24% to 15%

24% to Jordan: 20% to 15%

20% to Kazakhstan: 27% to 25%

27% to Laos: 48% to 40%

48% to Lesotho: 50% to 15%

50% to Libya: 31% to 30%

31% to Leichtenstein: 37% to 15%

37% to Madagascar: 47% to 15%

47% to Malawi: 17% to 15%

17% to Malaysia: 24% to 19%

24% to Mauritius: 40% to 15%

40% to Moldova: 31% to 25%

31% to Mozambique: 16% to 15%

16% to Myanmar: 44% to 40%

44% to Namibia: 21% to 15%

21% to Nauru: 30% to 15%

30% to Nigeria: 14% to 15%

14% to North Macedonia: 33% to 15%

33% to Pakistan: 29% to 19%

29% to Philippines: 17% to 19%

17% to Serbia: 37% to 35%

37% to South Korea: 30% to 15%

30% to Sri Lanka: 44% to 20%

44% to Switzerland: 31% to 39%

31% to Taiwan: 32% to 20%

32% to Thailand: 36% to 19%

36% to Tunisia: 28% to 25%

28% to Vanuatu: 22% to 15%

22% to Vietnam: 46% to 20%

46% to Zambia: 17% to 15%

17% to Zimbabwe: 18% to 15%

News.Az