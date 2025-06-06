Yandex metrika counter

Trump-Musk relationship unravels amid taunts and threats

Reuters

Tensions between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalated publicly on Thursday, as a dispute over Trump’s multitrillion-dollar bill led to allegations involving Jeffrey Epstein and threats of financial and electoral retaliation.


News.Az 

