Trump-Netanyahu talks at White House to be closed to the press

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have no public appearances scheduled for today.

Even Netanyahu’s arrival at the White House at 6:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. Israel time) will be closed to press, according to the White House schedule, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The two will then have a private dinner together with their wives.

Unlike Netanyahu’s previous two visits this year, there is no press conference or Oval Office opportunity for photo ops and questions on the schedule.

Before his dinner with Trump, Netanyahu is slated to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff at the Blair House, where the premier is staying, across the street from the White House.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu is slated to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and with members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, he is planning to meet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon before hosting a gala for Jewish and Evangelical community leaders.

Netanyahu is scheduled to fly back to Israel on Thursday.

Most of his meetings haven’t been publicly announced yet, and the schedule is seen as very fluid.

News.Az