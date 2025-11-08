Trump: No U.S. officials will attend G20 Summit in South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that no American officials will attend the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, accusing the host nation of committing “human rights abuses” against the country’s Afrikaner population.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump condemned what he called the “killing and slaughter” of Afrikaners — descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers — and the “illegal confiscation” of their farms and land, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump wrote.

“Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue.”

Trump also said he looks forward to hosting the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, signaling his intent to bring the gathering back to U.S. soil if he remains in office.

The statement comes ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled for November 22–23 in South Africa, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the world’s largest economies.

News.Az