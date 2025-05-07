Trump offers to mediate between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered his assistance to India and Pakistan as tensions between the two nations escalate. On Wednesday, he expressed his desire for the two countries to cease their attacks on each other and pledged to help them resolve their differences, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This offer comes in response to a series of events that have heightened tensions between the two countries. Pakistan vowed to retaliate after India launched missile strikes, which resulted in the death of 31 people, including women and children. These strikes were a response to a massacre of Indian tourists in India-controlled Kashmir last month. Pakistan has labeled the missile strikes as an act of war and claimed to have downed several Indian fighter jets.

India’s Defense Ministry stated that the strikes targeted at least nine locations, which they believe were being used to plan terrorist attacks against India. Two mosques were among the targeted sites. The strikes caused casualties in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to Pakistan’s military.

In response to the missile strikes, heavy exchanges of fire ensued, with officials from both countries confirming additional casualties. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the armed forces for shooting down five Indian jets, claiming they were struck after launching their missiles but while still in Indian airspace. However, there was no immediate comment from India regarding this claim.

Three of the downed planes reportedly fell onto villages in India-controlled territory, as per the accounts of local police and residents. Tensions between the two nations have been high since an April attack in which gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian tourists. Some survivors reported that the gunmen specifically targeted Hindu men, shooting them at close range.

As the situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether Trump’s offer of mediation will be accepted by the two nations. For now, the world watches on as the nuclear-armed rivals navigate this fraught and potentially dangerous situation.

