Trump on Iryna Zarutska case: “The animal should only be awarded the death penalty”

Trump demands death penalty for DeCarlos Brown Jr. after murder of ukrainian refugee.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a swift trial and death penalty for 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr., who fatally stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, in North Carolina last month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump expressed outrage over the killing. “The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

Zarutska was killed on the evening of August 22 while riding the Lynx Blue Line light rail in Charlotte. Surveillance footage released by the Charlotte Area Transit System showed her quietly scrolling on her phone moments before the attack.

Authorities said Brown, a homeless ex-convict, pulled out a folding knife and stabbed Zarutska three times, including at least once in the neck. She was still wearing her pizzeria work uniform when she boarded the train at 9:46 p.m.

Brown exited at the next station, leaving behind the weapon later recovered by police. He was treated for a hand injury before being charged with first-degree murder.

Zarutska had moved to the U.S. seeking safety after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Her violent death has drawn widespread outrage both in the local community and internationally.

Trump’s demand for the death penalty underscores the case’s growing political and public resonance, as calls for justice continue to mount.

