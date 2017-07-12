Trump on Putin: We get along 'very well'

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Trump has revealed in an interview with CBN News that he and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “get along very well” and “that’s a good thing.” How

While the goals of President Putin are quite different from his, Donald Trump told CBN News on Wednesday, since the both statesman seek prosperity for their countries, they can find some common ground.

"Well, he wants what's good for Russia, and I want what's good for the United States. And I think in a case like Syria where we can get together, do a ceasefire, and there are many other cases where getting along can be a very positive thing, but always Putin is going to want Russia and Trump is going to want the United States and that's the way it is," Trump said.

News.Az

