Trump open to talks with North Korea’s Kim during Seoul visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming visit to South Korea, if Kim expresses interest in talks.

“I'd love to meet with him if he'd like to meet, I got along great with Kim Jong Un. If he wants to meet, I'll be in South Korea,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Malaysia to Japan on his Asia tour, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

When asked about extending his trip to accommodate a meeting, Trump said: “I haven't thought of it, but I think the answer would be, yeah.”

Last week, Trump referred to North Korea as a “sort of nuclear power” and reiterated openness to talks. North Korea has indicated a meeting is possible if the U.S. accepts its nuclear status, which Kim calls “irreversible.”

The two leaders last met in 2019 at the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea.

During his Asia trip, Trump will visit South Korea on Wednesday to meet President Lee Jae Myung, deliver remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon, and attend a U.S.-APEC leaders working dinner. He is also scheduled for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

News.Az