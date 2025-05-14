Trump: Qatar Airways signs $200 billion deal for 160 Boeing jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump revealed that Qatar Airways has placed an order for 160 Boeing jets, totaling $200 billion.

Qatar signed an agreement on Wednesday to purchase jets from U.S. manufacturer Boeing for Qatar Airways during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country, News.Az reports citing The Economic Times.

Trump said the deal was worth $200 billion and included 160 jets. Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani witnessed the signing ceremony in Doha.

Today in Saudi Arabia, President Donald J. Trump announced Saudi Arabia’s $600-billion commitment to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will endure for generations to come. The first deals under the announcement strengthen our energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals.

