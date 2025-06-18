Trump's 'Doomsday plane' makes rare flight amid escalating Iran tensions -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump's emergency command aircraft was spotted making an unexplained flight from Louisiana to Maryland.

The Boeing E-4B 'Nightwatch', also known as the 'Doomsday plane,' serves as a flying command post for key officials during times of crisis, particularly designed to survive a nuclear attack and coordinate military actions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The craft took off from Bossier City at 5:56pm ET, traveled along the coast, looped around the border of Virginia and North Carolina, before landing at Joint Base Andrews at 10:01pm.

The mission lasted over four hours, sparking online speculation, especially after users noticed a never-before-seen callsign, ORDER01, instead of the usual ORDER6.

The fleet of four E-4Bs makes routine flights throughout the year to maintain the military’s readiness.

However, some observers suggested the mission may be linked to increased presidential security amid rising fears of nuclear escalation in the Middle East.

Tensions have surged following reports that Trump is prepared to support Israel's military efforts against Iran, demanding Tehran's 'unconditional surrender.'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a statement read by a television presenter on Wednesday that his country will not accept Trump's call for an unconditional surrender.

At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since Israel launched a bombing campaign last week, aiming to disrupt the country’s nuclear ambitions.

The Doomsday plane took off from Barksdale Air Force Base. However, the craft is traditionally stored at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

FlightAware shows that the craft first left near Window Rock, Arizona, at 10:37am on Tuesday, making the trip to the Louisiana base.

It can be deployed to other bases for operational readiness and in support of various missions.

Past missions included transporting FEMA crews and acting as a command post during Hurricane Opal in 1995.

A plane was also reportedly used as a safe haven for President George W Bush after the 9/11 attacks.

However, the craft is not always used as doomsday vessels. The Secretary of Defense will occasionally travel overseas in an E-4B.

While the purpose of Tuesday's mission is unknown, it came just hours before Khamenei said that Iran would 'stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace.'

