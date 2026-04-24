Global Climate Transition Conference: 50 countries meet in Colombia

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Governments from nearly 50 countries are set to gather Friday in Colombia’s Caribbean city of Santa Marta for a high-stakes summit focused on accelerating the global shift away from fossil fuels.

The meeting comes amid growing frustration with United Nations climate negotiations, which critics say have failed to directly confront the production of oil, gas and coal — the main drivers of global warming, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hosted by Colombia, the summit aims to bring together governments, experts and civil society groups to explore practical strategies for reducing dependence on fossil fuels while maintaining economic stability.

Rising geopolitical tensions and volatility in global energy markets have added urgency to the discussions. Many countries face a difficult balancing act between ensuring energy security and meeting climate targets.

Unlike traditional UN-led climate talks, this gathering is expected to focus more directly on limiting fossil fuel production, rather than only addressing emissions.

Supporters say the summit could mark a turning point by pushing for clearer commitments and faster action, especially as climate impacts intensify worldwide.

However, significant challenges remain, including economic reliance on fossil fuel industries in many countries and the lack of unified global policies.

As the talks begin in Santa Marta, the outcome could shape how nations approach energy transition in the coming years — and whether global climate efforts can move beyond long-standing deadlocks.

News.Az