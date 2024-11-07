Trump's election victory poses no threat to Kosovo, says President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kosovo's President, Vjosa Osmani, stated on Thursday that she does not consider Donald Trump's potential victory in this week's U.S. elections as a danger to her country, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Kosovo has benefited from bipartisan support from the United States for decades. We were independent when the Republicans were in power. We were free when the Democrats were in power. We worked very closely with every administration and I strongly believe that this will continue,” Osmani responded to doorstep questions at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.Osmani said cooperation between Europe and the US would continue strongly during Trump's second presidency.She added that Trump returning to the White House would further strengthen US cooperation with Kosovo.European leaders are attending the fifth EPC summit in Budapest to discuss global issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.The EPC was founded in 2022.

News.Az