Trump's special representative reacts to Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg responded to Russia's air strikes in Ukraine.

Kellogg published a corresponding message on the social network X.

"The indiscriminate killing of women and children in their homes at night is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols, designed to protect the innocent. These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Cease fire now," Kellogg said.

