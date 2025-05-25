Yandex metrika counter

Trump's special representative reacts to Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg responded to Russia's air strikes in Ukraine.

Kellogg published a corresponding message on the social network X, News.Az informs.

"The indiscriminate killing of women and children in their homes at night is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols, designed to protect the innocent. These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Cease fire now," Kellogg said.


