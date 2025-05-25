Trump's special representative reacts to Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine
© Andrew Harnik/Copyright 2020 The AP
US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg responded to Russia's air strikes in Ukraine.
Kellogg published a corresponding message on the social network X, News.Az informs.
"The indiscriminate killing of women and children in their homes at night is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols, designed to protect the innocent. These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Cease fire now," Kellogg said.