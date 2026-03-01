Trump says 48 Iranian leaders killed in strikes on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that dozens of Iranian leaders have been killed during the ongoing U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the campaign has achieved “unbelievable success,” claiming that 48 Iranian leaders were eliminated in a single operation and that progress is “moving along rapidly,” News.Az reports.

In a separate interview with CNBC, he described the U.S. operation in Iran as being “ahead of schedule.”

Trump’s comments come amid a major military offensive by the U.S. and Israel targeting Iran’s leadership and strategic sites, including the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

