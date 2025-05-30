Trump says China violated agreement with U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of breaking a recent trade agreement, only a few weeks after the two nations announced a temporary truce aimed at de-escalating tensions, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US.”

He added: “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

Trump said the deal had been struck to prevent further economic deterioration in China after his administration’s tariffs took effect.

“We went, in effect, COLD TURKEY with China, and it was devastating for them,” he said in the post. “I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen.”

“Everything quickly stabilized and China got back to business as usual.” However, he claims China has now violated the agreement.

Earlier this month, the U.S. and China agreed to reduce or suspend several tariffs, with the U.S. lowering duties on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% and China cutting its retaliatory tariffs from 125% to 10%.

The agreement also included a 90-day suspension of additional tariffs through May 14.

However, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Thursday that trade talks had become “a bit stalled” and may require further involvement from national leaders.

He added that he expects more talks in the coming weeks and did not rule out a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

