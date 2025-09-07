Trump says he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia but offered no further details

President Donald Trump is serving his second term as president. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is prepared to impose further sanctions on Russia, News.Az informs via TASS.

When asked by reported whether he is ready for the second stage of anti-Russian sanctions, he said, ‘Yes, I am." No further comments followed.

