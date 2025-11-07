Trump says he's "glad" to see Nancy Pelosi step down

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, President Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social to deliver a sharp message celebrating the political departure of longtime Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, stating he was "glad to see the stench of Nancy Pelosi go," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Nancy Pelosi, the old and broken political hack who impeached me twice and lost, is finally calling it quits,” Trump wrote. “She illegally made a fortune in the stock market, ripped off the American public, and was a disaster for America. I’m glad to see the stench of Nancy Pelosi go!”

Pelosi, 85, announced earlier in the day that she would not seek reelection after nearly four decades representing San Francisco, closing the chapter on one of the most polarizing and powerful political careers in American history.

Trump and Pelosi have shared one of Washington’s most contentious rivalries, marked by fiery exchanges and mutual disdain. Pelosi spearheaded two impeachment efforts against Trump during his first term, tore up his State of the Union speech on live television, and frequently denounced his policies as “dangerous to democracy.”

Trump, for his part, has long accused Pelosi of corruption and insider trading, pointing to her husband’s multimillion-dollar stock trades while she served in Congress.

The former president’s remarks quickly went viral online, drawing cheers from his supporters and criticism from Democrats who accused him of misogyny and disrespect.

Pelosi’s departure marks the end of an era for House Democrats, who have struggled to unite behind a clear successor to her once iron-fisted leadership. Trump’s post — mocking her exit as overdue — underscored the deep partisan divide that defined both their political legacies.

