Trump says he will ‘probably not’ seek third term

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would “probably not” run for a third term, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

“I’d like to run,” he said when asked about the possibility on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

The 22nd Amendment prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice. That applies to Trump as well, despite his two terms being nonconsecutive.

But allies of the president — and Trump himself — have repeatedly floated him serving another term despite that constitutional prohibition. There are possible ways Trump could try to get around this mandate, including repealing the amendment or running for vice president and ascending to the presidency, POLITICO reported.

Trump has previously declined to rule out a third term, telling NBC in March there “are methods” to assume office again if he wanted to.