Trump says Iran wants talks, he agreed

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long,” Trump said, News.Az reports, citing The Atlantic.

When asked whether the discussions would take place today or tomorrow, Trump declined to specify, saying, “I can’t tell you that.”

He also noted that several Iranian officials who had been involved in recent negotiations were no longer alive. “Most of those people are gone. Some of the people we were dealing with are gone, because that was a big — that was a big hit,” Trump said, adding that Iran could have made a deal earlier. “They should’ve done it sooner. They played too cute.”