Trump says US has worst education in the world

The US Department of Education and American education are the worst in the world.

US President Donald Trump stated this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports.

"We want to return schools to state governments because we literally have the worst education department and education in the world. We are at the bottom of the list, but we are number one in the cost of education per student. We want states to be able to run schools, and they will be as good as the best education departments in the world," the president emphasized.

Trump said Thursday that some of the Education Department's functions could be transferred to the Treasury, Commerce or Small Business Administration after the agency's expected abolition.

News.Az