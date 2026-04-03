Passenger train derails in Russia’s Ulyanovsk - VIDEO

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Seven cars of a Chelyabinsk-Moscow passenger train derailed on Friday in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, according to Russian Railways.

The incident occurred at 6:26 a.m. Moscow time near Bryandino station, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched, and rail service along the affected section has been suspended.

Repair trains have been sent from Ulyanovsk, Bugulma, Syzran, and Ruzayevka stations to address the derailment, the company said.

REN TV reported that 415 passengers were on board, and some sustained injuries. Authorities are currently clarifying the total number of injured passengers.

News.Az