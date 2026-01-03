Trump says U.S. oil companies will invest billions of dollars in Venezuela

Trump says U.S. oil companies will invest billions of dollars in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump on Saturday said U.S. oil companies will invest billions of dollars in Venezuela’s energy sector after the overthrow of President Nicolas Maduro, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies — the biggest anywhere in the world — go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure,” Trump said in a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Let’s start making money for the country,” Trump said.

U.S. forces captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a large-scale attack on the South American nation overnight. They have been indicted on drug-trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York.

Trump said the U.S. will “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” The president said the U.S. will temporarily run Venezuela “with a group,” without providing details.

Trump said oil companies will pay directly for the cost of rebuilding Venezuela’s crude infrastructure. “They will be reimbursed for what they’re doing,” he said.

“We’re going to get the oil flowing the way it should be,” the president said. “We’ll be selling large amounts of oil to other countries, many of whom are using it now, but I would say many more will come,” he said.

Venezuela, a founding member of OPEC, sits on the largest oil reserves in the world. It nationalized the industry in 1976, seizing assets from ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

Venezuela’s production peaked at 3.5 million barrels per day in the late 1990s, but has declined significantly since then, said Matt Smith, oil analyst at Kpler. The country’s current production stands at around 800,000 barrels per day, according to Kpler data.

China and Russia have a presence in Venezuela’s oil sector, Lipow said. Caracas approved in November a 15-year extension of joint ventures with Russian linked companies operating fields in Venezuela, the analyst said.

News.Az