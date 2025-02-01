Trump says Venezuela agrees to receive illegal migrants captured in US
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Venezuela has agreed to receive all Venezuelan illegal migrants, opens new tab captured in the United States and provide for their transportation back, News.az reports citing Reuters.
"Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
He said Venezuela agreed to supply transportation for them.
The Venezuelan government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The Republican president's announcement came the day after U.S. envoy Richard Grenell met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the South American country on Friday and brought six U.S. citizens back with him.
The Trump administration said the top goals for Grenell's trip were to secure the release of detained Americans and deporting Venezuelans back to their home country.
The White House said the high-level visit does not mean the United States recognizes Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader. The two countries have a fraught recent history marked by broken relations, sanctions and accusations of coup-plotting.
Grenell said there were no financial or other concessions promised to Maduro.
"The only award for Maduro was my physical presence, the first senior U.S. official to visit the country in years,” he was quoted as saying in the Wall Street Journal. "It was a big gift to him to have a visit by an envoy of President Trump.”
Maduro struck a conciliatory note after the meeting, saying he and Trump "have made a first step. Hopefully it can continue."
Trump praised the agreement as the latest victory in his drive to get Latin and Central American countries to take in illegal migrants.
"We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all countries, and all countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back," said Trump.