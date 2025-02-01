Trump says Venezuela agrees to receive illegal migrants captured in US

The Venezuelan government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The White House said the high-level visit does not mean the United States recognizes Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader. The two countries have a fraught recent history marked by broken relations, sanctions and accusations of coup-plotting.

Grenell said there were no financial or other concessions promised to Maduro.

"The only award for Maduro was my physical presence, the first senior U.S. official to visit the country in years,” he was quoted as saying in the Wall Street Journal. "It was a big gift to him to have a visit by an envoy of President Trump.”