Trump says ‘would be great’ if Fed cuts rates, touts lower egg prices

U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his calls for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in a social media post on Thursday, while claiming that egg and gasoline prices had fallen in recent weeks, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Trump said the Fed should “do the right thing and lower interest rates, that would be great,” in a post on Truth.Social.

The U.S. President claimed that egg prices were “WAY DOWN from the Biden inspired prices (of) just a few weeks ago,” and that groceries and gasoline prices were also down.

Trump has repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for a spike in egg prices over the past few months, as an outbreak of avian flu across the country sparked mass poultry cullings.

This in turn translated into higher food prices and looked to potentially underpin inflation in the first quarter of 2025- a trend that goes against Trump’s agenda of bringing down inflation.

Still, an easing in the outbreak saw egg prices somewhat retreat in recent weeks, although they remained close to historical highs.

Trump’s comments on the Fed come after the central bank this week signaled little intent to cut interest rates soon, citing concerns over sticky inflation and uncertainty over Trump’s policies. The Fed expressed caution over just how Trump’s trade tariff agenda could drive up domestic prices.

Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to lower interest rates, claiming that high rates are pressuring American consumers and stifling economic growth. He had on Wednesday also made comments on social media calling for rate cuts.

The Fed on Wednesday , but hiked its inflation outlook and lowered its growth outlook for 2025.

