Trump: Several soldiers injured, helicopter damaged during Mauduro takeover

A US helicopter was damaged and several Delta Force servicemen were injured during the operation to capture Nicolas Maduro and his wife, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News, News.az reports.

The US leader said that Maduro and his wife will be taken to New York, and they are currently on a ship delivered by US special forces: "The capture operation was carried out so quickly that Maduro did not even have time to hide in a protected "bunker".

According to Trump, the army was on standby for several days and waited for ideal weather conditions to detain Maduro.

"The team did an incredible job. There is no other country on Earth that can carry out such an operation," Trump stressed.

The US President added that he watched the operation from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and that Washington could also launch a second wave of strikes against Venezuela, but there is no need for this right now.

Trump said that the United States would not have any problems with China over this operation, and concluded by noting that Beijing would "buy oil."

