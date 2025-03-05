Trump thanks Musk for Doge cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trump says that his administration is "ending the flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars", News.az reports citing Reuters.

"And to that end I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency - Doge perhaps you've heard of it".

As he says that line the chamber erupts into cheers and boos. Trump then goes on to shout out Elon Musk, who is watching from the audience. Musk, earing a suit with a blue tie, stands and waves, and gives the President a salute.

"He didn't need this," he says of Musk.

"Thank you very much, we appreciate it. Even this side appreciates, I believe, they just don't want to admit that," he adds, gesturing to Democrats.

He then launches into a long list of wasteful spending he says Musk and Doge have uncovered.

