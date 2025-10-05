Trump threatens Hamas with "total destruction" if it tries to hold on to power in Gaza.

U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

US President Donald Trump said the Palestinian movement Hamas will be completely destroyed if its representatives refuse to transfer power in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing the CNN.

"Total annihilation," the American leader said in response to the host's question about what awaits the radical organization if it insists on maintaining power in the Palestinian enclave.

As a reminder, on September 29, the White House unveiled Trump's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza. The document consists of 20 points. It provides, among other things, for the imposition of temporary external administration in the enclave and the deployment of international forces there. Israel announced its agreement with this plan.

On October 3, Hamas submitted a response to the US president's proposal to the mediators. The movement expressed its willingness to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of the dead. However, Hamas politburo member Musa Abu Marzouq expressed doubt that all hostages could be released within 72 hours, as required by Trump's plan.

A new round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas will take place on October 6 in Egypt.

