Trump threatens to block Washington Stadium deal unless NFL reclaims 'Redskins' name

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to interfere with the planned deal to build a new football stadium in Washington, D.C., unless the local NFL team, currently known as the Washington Commanders, reverts to its former name, the Redskins.

The team abandoned the Redskins name in 2020 after longstanding criticism that it was a racial slur linked to the genocide of Indigenous peoples in the United States. Trump, who has previously called for the return of the Redskins name and the Cleveland Guardians’ former name Indians, said on his Truth Social platform he may block the stadium deal if the name is not changed back, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Washington Commanders reached an agreement earlier this year to return to the city from their Maryland suburb with a new stadium expected by 2030. Trump’s legal authority to intervene is limited under the current governance of D.C., but he has previously suggested taking more direct control of the city.

While some fans support restoring the Redskins name for tradition, Indigenous rights groups, including the National Congress of American Indians and the Association on American Indian Affairs, have opposed it. Meanwhile, a smaller group, the Native American Guardian’s Association, supports the respectful use of Native American names and imagery in sports.

Representatives of the Washington Commanders have not yet commented on Trump’s statement.

News.Az