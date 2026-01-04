Trump threatens Venezuela's new leader with harsher punishment than Maduro

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump says Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is acting as the country's head of state, will have to pay a heavy price if her actions do not satisfy Washington.

He made the corresponding statement in an interview with The Atlantic magazine, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Trump said: "If she doesn't do the right thing, she will pay a very high price, perhaps even higher than [US-captured President Nicolas] Maduro."

When asked about accusations that the Trump administration is forcibly imposing a model of governance on Venezuela, the White House chief offered a theory that "regime restoration and change" in the Bolivarian Republic is "better than what's happening there now." "It couldn't get any worse," he said.

At the same time, as The Atlantic reports, Trump denied in an interview that the decision to capture Maduro was made solely for geographical reasons, in the spirit of the Monroe Doctrine. "This isn't about a hemisphere, it's about a country. This is about individual countries," he said.

