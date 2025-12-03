Trump to attend FIFA World Cup 2026 draw

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump will play a key role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, set to take place Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, the White House confirmed. The expanded 48-team tournament, the largest in World Cup history, will be held across the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Trump’s attendance highlights his close relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has frequently visited the White House since the joint North American bid won the hosting rights in 2018. The US leader is also expected to be the first recipient of FIFA’s new Peace Prize, to be awarded during the ceremony, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

However, political tensions are already affecting the event. Iran announced it will boycott the draw after US authorities denied visas to some of its delegation members, calling the decision “purely political.”

The draw will divide teams into 12 groups, with top seeds including defending champions Argentina, host nations USA, Mexico, and Canada, as well as Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, England, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Belgium. First-time qualifiers such as Cape Verde, Jordan, and Curacao will also join the expanded tournament.

The World Cup will kick off at Mexico City’s historic Azteca Stadium and conclude at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Fans should prepare for high ticket prices, as FIFA’s dynamic pricing has already pushed secondary market rates for the July 19 final to around $7,000.

News.Az