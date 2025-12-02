Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan women’s team wins FIFA tournament title

The Azerbaijan women's national football team, currently at a training camp in Bangladesh, played their second match in the FIFA Tri Nations Women’s Football Series 2025.

Azerbaijan defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the match held in Dhaka, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Having already beaten Malaysia 2-0 in their first match, Siyasat Asgarov’s team secured the tournament title with a total of six points following today’s victory.


