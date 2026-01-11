Trump to hear Iran response options from top aides this week

President Donald Trump point to a G20 Miami 2026 poster as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to be briefed this week by senior administration officials on possible options for responding to ongoing protests and unrest in Iran, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

Trump will be briefed Tuesday on specific routes of response to the protests, suggesting that he is considering reprimanding the regime for cracking down on demonstrators, as he has previously warned he would do, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The president will meet with senior administration officials, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine to weigh the options, which include boosting anti-government sources online, utilizing secret cyber weapons, and placing more sanctions on the regime and military strikes, according to the report.

At least 538 people are feared dead as a result of the anti-government protests, which started over two weeks ago, while over 10,600 others have been detained during the demonstrations, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

A final decision on the course of action is not expected to come out of the meeting, according to the WSJ. On Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Trump that Tehran would target U.S. bases in the Middle East if Washington involved itself, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

News.Az