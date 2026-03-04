Trump to hold summit with Latin American leaders this Saturday

Trump to hold summit with Latin American leaders this Saturday

+ ↺ − 16 px

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced Wednesday that US President Donald Trump will host leaders from 12 Latin American countries in Florida on Saturday.

"The point of this newfound Latin America Summit is to promote freedom, security and prosperity in our region," Leavitt told reporters at the White House, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Leavitt said Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago will attend.

The countries, she said, formed a "historic coalition to work together to address criminal narco-terrorist gangs and cartels, encounter illegal and mass migration into not only the United States, but the Western Hemisphere."

News.Az