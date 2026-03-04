US develops security plan for Strait of Hormuz shipping route
Samuel Corum/Sipa USA/AP via CNN Newsource
The White House has announced that the Pentagon and the Energy Department are working together on a security plan for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed this inter-agency initiative aimed at protecting the strategically important maritime corridor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The coordinated effort between defense and energy agencies demonstrates the administration's focus on securing vital international shipping routes.
By Ulviyya Salmanli