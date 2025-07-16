Trump to host Qatari PM at White House for dinner amid Gaza truce efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani for dinner on Wednesday, according to a White House announcement.

The meeting comes as the U.S. and Qatar work together to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While Trump has repeatedly expressed optimism in recent weeks about the chances for an imminent hostage deal, talks have been stalled in recent days over the scope of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza during the 60-day truce under discussion.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump will meet with the king and crown prince of Bahrain at the White House.

