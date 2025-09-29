Trump to meet Netanyahu at White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, where they are expected to discuss Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Trump administration is also planning to send federal troops into Portland, Oregon. City and state officials have decried the move, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

And Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth this week will gather hundreds of senior U.S. generals and admirals to deliver a message about restoring the "warrior ethos" to the U.S. military, according to five U.S. officials.

News.Az