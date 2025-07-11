Trump to visit Texas following devastating floods that killed over 120

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump will travel to Texas to survey the damage caused by catastrophic flash floods that have killed at least 120 people and left more than 160 missing, mainly in Kerrville and Ingram. Search efforts along the Guadalupe River continue as crews and volunteers comb through debris in hopes of finding survivors.

The president is expected to take an aerial tour of the flood-ravaged areas and visit the state’s emergency operations center, where he will meet with first responders, victims’ families, and local officials, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

While Trump’s administration has advocated for dismantling FEMA and shifting disaster response to state governments, the July 4 disaster has prompted a pause in that messaging, highlighting the challenges of navigating tragedy during policy shifts. The White House called the floods a “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Trump will also receive briefings from emergency personnel and local authorities during his visit.

News.Az