Trump told Netanyahu talks with Iran will continue

Donald Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the resumption of US nuclear talks with Iran, informing the Israeli prime minister that negotiations would continue in hopes of reaching a deal.

Netanyahu, who had been expected to press Trump to widen diplomacy with Iran beyond its nuclear program to include limits on Tehran's missile arsenal, stressed "the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations," his office said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In their seventh meeting since Trump returned to office last year, Netanyahu - whose visit was more muted than usual and closed to the press - was looking to influence the next round of US discussions with Iran following nuclear negotiations held in Oman last Friday.

The two leaders spoke behind closed doors for nearly three hours in what Trump described as a "very good meeting" but said no major decisions were made.

Trump has threatened strikes on Iran if no agreement is reached, while Tehran has vowed to retaliate, stoking fears of a wider war. He has repeatedly voiced support for a secure Israel, a longstanding U.S. ally and arch-foe of Iran.

In media interviews on Tuesday, Trump reiterated his warning, saying that while he believes Iran wants a deal, he would do "something very tough" if it refused.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated," Trump said in a social media post after the meeting with Netanyahu. "If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference."

"If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be," Trump added, noting that the last time Iran decided against an agreement the U.S. struck its nuclear sites last June.

