Trump trade dispute leaves Brazil facing world’s highest tariffs

While U.S. President Donald Trump has eased many of his toughest trade threats through negotiations with major partners, Brazil is headed in the opposite direction and now faces the prospect of a steep 50% tariff on its exports to the United States.

Brazil, South America’s largest economy, currently faces a minimum 10% tariff rate that was imposed on April 2. However, if no deal is reached by the end of this week, the tariff rate will jump dramatically to 50%, matching the highest levy imposed under the U.S. “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariff program, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This rate far exceeds the 15% tariffs negotiated in recent deals with Japan and the European Union. Notably, Brazil remains one of the few countries with which the U.S. runs a trade surplus — posting a $6.8 billion goods surplus last year on a total trade volume of $91.5 billion.

The escalating tensions stem from political issues rather than economic disputes. Trump has linked the tariff hike to Brazil’s judicial actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro, an ideological ally, who faces accusations of plotting a coup following the election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Trump has publicly demanded that Brazil “leave Bolsonaro alone,” further straining diplomatic ties.

Relations between the two nations remain frosty, and the likelihood of a quick resolution appears slim. A Brazilian government official expressed concern over the lack of dialogue, stating, “Trade deals are a result of negotiations, but there is no dialogue if the U.S. doesn't respond to our letters. I'm worried.”

As the deadline approaches, Brazil faces the harsh reality of some of the highest tariffs ever imposed by the U.S., underscoring the political complexity overshadowing global trade negotiations.

News.Az