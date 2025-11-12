Trump urges Israeli President to pardon Netanyahu in corruption case

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, urging him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a long-running corruption trial.

Trump described the case against Netanyahu as a “political, unjustified prosecution,” while emphasizing his respect for Israel’s judicial system. “Bibi has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran,” Trump wrote, according to Herzog’s office, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu, who denies the charges, was indicted in 2019 on three cases, including allegations of receiving nearly 700,000 shekels ($211,832) in gifts from businessmen. His trial began in 2020 and is still ongoing.

Herzog’s office noted that anyone seeking a presidential pardon must submit a formal request following established procedures.

During his visit to Israel in October, Trump also publicly urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu in an address to the Knesset.

News.Az