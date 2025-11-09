Trump: US will soon begin paying off its national debt thanks to tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks during a breakfast on Wednesday with Senate Republicans in the State Dining Room of the White House. | Evan Vucci/AP

The United States will soon begin paying down its national debt thanks to the imposition of tariffs.

US President Donald Trump made this statement on the social network Truth Social, News.Az reports citing the RT.

"People who oppose tariffs are fools... We are receiving trillions of dollars and will soon begin paying off our massive $37 trillion debt," he emphasized.

He said the US is seeing record investment and businesses are "growing" across the country.

News.Az