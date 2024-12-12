Trump vows to use Ukraine aid as leverage against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trump, a longtime skeptic of continued assistance for Ukraine in its fight to repel Russia’s invasion, was pressed in the interview — published on Thursday — on whether he would continue providing assistance for Kyiv.“I want to reach an agreement,” Trump said, according to Time. “And the only way you’re going to reach an agreement is not to abandon.”Trump, though, was also critical of Kyiv for launching missile strikes at Russian military targets deep in that country’s territory, a move taken after President Joe Biden moved to lift restrictions on Ukraine in the closing weeks of his administration.“I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?” Trump said. “We’re just escalating this war and making it worse.”

