Trump vows to work with allies to destroy IS

The United States will work with its allies to extinguish the "vile enemy" of the Islamic State (IS) group from the planet.

U.S. President Donald Trump made the due statement on Tuesday in his first speech at Capitol since inauguration, APA reports quoting Xinhua.
 
Donald Trump on Tuesday night started his first major speech in Capitol since inauguration by condemning hatred and violence, saying he tries to deliver a "message of unity and strength."

