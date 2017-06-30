Trump wants to sell coal to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump said that the United States wants to export more coal to Ukraine and other countries that need it.

President Donald Trump in a speech at the US Department of Energy on Thursday said the United States wants to export more coal to Ukraine and other countries that need it, according to Sputnik International.

"Ukraine already tells us they need millions and millions of metric tons [of coal] right now and there are many other places that need it too," Trump stated. "And we want to sell it to them and everyone else all over the globe who need it."

