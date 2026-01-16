Trump warns Hamas to disarm after ceasefire tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has renewed his demand that Hamas fully demilitarise, using sharper language as tensions persist following the ceasefire.

In a late-Thursday post on social media, Trump said his administration expects a “comprehensive” disarmament of the Palestinian group and the return of the remains of the final Israeli captive, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Hamas must immediately honor its commitments… and proceed without delay to full demilitarization,” Trump wrote. He added that Hamas “can do this the easy way, or the hard way.”

Trump’s comments come as negotiations over post-war arrangements in Gaza remain unresolved and international mediators attempt to prevent a collapse of the truce.

News.Az