US judge to protect academics amid pro-Palestine deportation cases

A U.S. federal judge said he will soon issue an order to protect academics challenging the arrest and potential deportation of non-citizen, pro-Palestine activists on university campuses.

Speaking in Boston, U.S. District Judge William Young said the order, expected within a week, will aim to prevent the Trump administration from altering the immigration status of the academics involved, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The case follows the 2025 arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate, the first individual targeted under Trump’s effort to deport non-citizen students engaged in pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel activism. The lawsuit was filed last year to challenge these actions.

