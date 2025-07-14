Yandex metrika counter

Trump warns of heavy tariffs on Russia if no Ukraine deal in 50 days

  • World
  • Share
Trump warns of heavy tariffs on Russia if no Ukraine deal in 50 days
REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States will impose "very severe tariffs" on Russia in 50 days if there is no deal to stop the war in Ukraine.

Sitting side-by-side with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that he is disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump says he will send weapons to NATO to support Ukraine

President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will send top-of-the-line weapons to NATO to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, adding that it would include Patriot missile systems and batteries.

"It's a full complement with the batteries," Trump said when asked whether he would send Patriot missiles specifically.

"We're going to have some come very soon, within days... a couple of the countries that have Patriots are going to swap over and will replace the Patriots with the ones they have."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      