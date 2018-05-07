Trump will not attend U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem: White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump will not travel to Israel for the controversial opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, according to a White House statement released on Monday, APA reports quoting Reuters.

Instead, the U.S. delegation to the May 14 event will include U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as well as Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump, who work as advisers to the president in the White House.

