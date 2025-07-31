Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Israel to push Gaza ceasefire and aid efforts - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel on Thursday to revive stalled ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The enclave faces mounting international pressure as a global hunger monitor warns of famine unfolding.

Last week’s indirect talks in Doha ended in deadlock, with disputes over Israeli troop withdrawals and other key issues. Witkoff is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel responds to Hamas’ latest amendments on a U.S. ceasefire proposal, which includes a 60-day truce and hostage releases in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gaza’s health officials report at least 23 people killed recently by Israeli fire, including 12 civilians near an aid distribution point. The Gaza health ministry says 154 people have died from starvation and malnutrition since the conflict began, with children disproportionately affected.

In response to international outrage, Israel announced a daily 10-hour pause in military operations in parts of Gaza to allow humanitarian aid delivery. However, aid distribution remains perilous due to ongoing violence and looting.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and partners have increased food deliveries, but the volume remains insufficient. Calls continue for Hamas to disarm as the death toll in the conflict exceeds 60,000 Palestinians.

