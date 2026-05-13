Trump’s military campaign against Iran faces growing scrutiny

According to NATO sources cited in recent reports, Iran is believed to still possess at least 60 percent of its missile capabilities despite repeated claims from the White House that Tehran’s military power had been “decimated.” Sources said Iran remains capable of launching missile and drone attacks against countries in the Gulf region, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The reports also stated that many of Iran’s military and political hardliners remain in control after senior figures involved in earlier negotiations with the United States were killed during the conflict. Sources added that there has been no large-scale uprising inside Iran, despite earlier expectations from Washington that pressure on Tehran could weaken the government internally.

The military campaign also reportedly failed to fully destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Intelligence assessments cited in reports suggested that underground nuclear-related facilities remain largely intact, although entrances to some sites were damaged during airstrikes.

Reports from US media outlets said that around 70 percent of Iran’s mobile missile launchers and missile stockpiles survived the attacks. This includes ballistic missiles capable of targeting countries across the Middle East as well as cruise missiles used for shorter-range strikes.

The conflict has also continued to affect global energy markets. Oil prices have remained above $100 a barrel amid tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Concerns over disruptions to fertilizer supplies during the northern hemisphere planting season have also increased.

Donald Trump and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have continued defending the military campaign, insisting Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated.” Trump also criticized reports questioning the success of the operation, calling them misleading and harmful.

However, officials and analysts in Europe reportedly believe Iran’s military structure remains operational and warn that Tehran could continue strengthening its strategic capabilities in the future.